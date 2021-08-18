UrduPoint.com

Malaysian King Says Next Prime Minister Must Face Confidence Vote

Muhammad Irfan 43 seconds ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 02:28 PM

The Malaysian king has ruled that the next prime minister would have to face a confidence vote in parliament to confirm his backing by majority of lawmakers, the palace said on Wednesday

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) The Malaysian king has ruled that the next prime minister would have to face a confidence vote in parliament to confirm his backing by majority of lawmakers, the palace said on Wednesday.

On Monday, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's government resigned over a loss of trust from lawmakers caused by the negative economic consequences of COVID-19 lockdowns. Outgoing Muhyiddin was appointed a caretaker prime minister until his successor is named.

Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim said on Tuesday that during a two-hour meeting with the king, party leaders agreed to a new "peaceful" political landscape to better cope with COVID-19 challenges.

Under the Malaysian constitution, the prime minister is elected by the parliament following a general election and then is confirmed by the king. If a prime minister resigns before his tenure is up, two scenarios are set forth in the constitution: the dissolution of parliament followed by holding of snap elections, or the appointment of a new prime minister by the king to fill the position until the current parliamentary term expires. A caretaker prime minister should have the support of the majority of lawmakers.

The term of the current parliament ends in July 2022.

