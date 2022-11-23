UrduPoint.com

Malaysian King To Convene Rulers Council To Discuss Gov't Formation On Thursday - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published November 23, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Malaysian King to Convene Rulers Council to Discuss Gov't Formation on Thursday - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) Malaysian King Sultan Abdullah has invited the hereditary rulers of the country's regions to discuss the formation of a new government at a special meeting on November 24, the Malaysian newspaper The Star reported on Wednesday, citing the Istana Negara (National Palace).

The meeting will start at 10:30 a.m. local time (02:30 GMT) on Thursday at the king's official residence in the capital city of Kuala Lumpur, the report said.

On Saturday, Malaysia held a general election to its 222-seat lower house and regional legislatures. Nevertheless, it remains unclear who will enter the country's new government, as none of the parties or coalitions managed to gain enough votes to form a government.

On Wednesday morning, the king held individual meetings with lawmakers of the new parliament from the former ruling coalition Barisan Nasional (National Front), which lost the election and received only 30 seats.

Barisan Nasional leader and outgoing prime minister, Ismail Sabri Yaakob, said on Tuesday that his faction has no intention to join forces with other coalitions and will remain as the opposition.

The most likely candidates for the post of the new Malaysian prime minister are Anwar Ibrahim, leader of the political coalition the Alliance of Hope, which received 82 mandates, and Muhyiddin Yassin, the eighth prime minister and leader of the National Alliance coalition that gained 73 seats.

According to The Star, Abdullah has been trying in vain to put up a unity government comprising the Alliance of Hope and the National Alliance.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Parliament Kuala Lumpur Alliance Malaysia November Post From Government Unity Foods Limited Election 2018 Opposition

Recent Stories

Imran Khan says PTI's march will not disrupt Rawal ..

Imran Khan says PTI's march will not disrupt Rawalpindi Test against England

29 minutes ago
 Pakistan at high risk of currency crisis: Nomura

Pakistan at high risk of currency crisis: Nomura

51 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz calls meeting of parliamentary leaders ..

PM Shehbaz calls meeting of parliamentary leaders of coalition partners

2 hours ago
 PM office receives names for COAS, CJCSC appointme ..

PM office receives names for COAS, CJCSC appointments

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2022

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 23rd No ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 23rd November 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.