UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Malaysian King To Find Solution Of Current Political Situation: Palace

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 02:55 PM

Malaysian King to find solution of current political situation: Palace

Malaysian King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah will continue to find a way to solve the current political situation within the constitution, the national palace said Friday, adding that a special parliamentary session to pick a new prime minister will not be held

KUALA LUMPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Malaysian King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah will continue to find a way to solve the current political situation within the constitution, the national palace said Friday, adding that a special parliamentary session to pick a new prime minister will not be held.

Abdullah was not convinced on whether any prospective candidate of prime minister had the confidence of a majority of the country's 222-seat lower house of Parliament, Comptroller of the Royal Household for the National Palace Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said in a statement.

The statement said that Abdullah concurred with the decision by the house speaker Mohamad Ariff Bin Md Yusof that a special parliamentary session to pick the new prime minister on Monday previously announced by interim Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad would not take place.

Mahathir said on Thursday that the King believed there was no prospective prime minister candidate who commanded a majority among the members of parliaments, and a special parliamentary session would be held to decide who will become the new prime minister.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament

Recent Stories

Boeing 777 With Cracked Windshield Successfully La ..

1 minute ago

Youth commits suicide in Faisalabad

1 minute ago

Police adopts strict security arrangements at Masq ..

1 minute ago

Minor girl among 2 killed in different road mishap ..

3 minutes ago

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Kha ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Creates New Air Defense Division in Arctic ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.