Malaysian King to find solution of current political situation: Palace

Malaysian King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah will continue to find a way to solve the current political situation within the constitution, the national palace said Friday, adding that a special parliamentary session to pick a new prime minister will not be held

KUALA LUMPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Malaysian King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah will continue to find a way to solve the current political situation within the constitution, the national palace said Friday, adding that a special parliamentary session to pick a new prime minister will not be held.

Abdullah was not convinced on whether any prospective candidate of prime minister had the confidence of a majority of the country's 222-seat lower house of Parliament, Comptroller of the Royal Household for the National Palace Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said in a statement.

The statement said that Abdullah concurred with the decision by the house speaker Mohamad Ariff Bin Md Yusof that a special parliamentary session to pick the new prime minister on Monday previously announced by interim Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad would not take place.

Mahathir said on Thursday that the King believed there was no prospective prime minister candidate who commanded a majority among the members of parliaments, and a special parliamentary session would be held to decide who will become the new prime minister.