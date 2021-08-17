UrduPoint.com

Malaysian King Urges Politicians To Unite As New PM Hunt Starts

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 04:06 PM

Malaysian king urges politicians to unite as new PM hunt starts

Malaysia's king on Tuesday urged rival politicians to unite to battle a worsening coronavirus outbreak as the hunt began for a new prime minister, an opposition leader said

Kuala Lumpur, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Malaysia's king on Tuesday urged rival politicians to unite to battle a worsening coronavirus outbreak as the hunt began for a new prime minister, an opposition leader said.

Analysts said the monarch, who appoints the premier, was trying to push the country's political parties towards forming a unity government following Muhyiddin Yassin's resignation Monday.

Following a turbulent 17 months in office, Muhyiddin finally quit when he lost his parliamentary majority and amid mounting public anger at his government's handling of Malaysia's worst Covid-19 wave.

The king, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, has ruled out elections due to the outbreak, meaning it will likely be up to him to pick the next premier based on who commands most support.

But there is no clear successor for 74-year-old Muhyiddin, as no alliance has majority backing in parliament.

An opposition bloc is pushing for Anwar Ibrahim, remnants of Muhyiddin's collapsed government may try to build a coalition, while some have proposed a unity administration until the outbreak is under control.

After a meeting at the national palace with other party chiefs, long-time opposition leader Anwar said the king had told them "the country is a facing political and constitutional crisis".

"So we should unite to fight the coronavirus and help bolster the economy." "By the look of it, all the parties seem to have come to a consensus -- that is to end 'old politics'... and focus on the development of the country," he added.

The monarch was accompanied by the influential deputy king at the meeting.

This indicated agreement among Malaysia's revered Islamic royal families "with regards to the proposal for a unity government", said Oh Ei Sun, an analyst at the Singapore Institute of International Affairs.

MPs have also been asked to submit the name of their choice for prime minister to the palace by Wednesday afternoon, and the drama is expected to take several days to play out.

A premier must have the support of at least 111 MPs out of 222 in the lower house of parliament.

Malaysia's political landscape has been in disarray since polls in 2018 that saw a scandal-plagued coalition ejected after six decades in power, and replaced by a reformist alliance.

But that alliance collapsed, and Muhyiddin came to power in March last year without an election.

His government was unstable from the outset, however, with a razor-thin majority in parliament and facing constant questions over its legitimacy.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Parliament Singapore Alliance Malaysia Turkish Lira March May 2018 All From Government Agreement Unity Foods Limited Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Man who vandalized statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh ..

Man who vandalized statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh arrested

1 minute ago
 Chinese astronauts to conduct extravehicular activ ..

Chinese astronauts to conduct extravehicular activities for second time

2 minutes ago
 Russian military aircraft crashes during test flig ..

Russian military aircraft crashes during test flight

2 minutes ago
 Russia logs 20,958 new COVID-19 cases

Russia logs 20,958 new COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago
 New Zealand Imposes Nationwide Lockdown After Dete ..

New Zealand Imposes Nationwide Lockdown After Detecting 1 Case of Delta Variant

2 minutes ago
 China's interbank treasury bond index opens lower

China's interbank treasury bond index opens lower

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.