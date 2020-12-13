UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Malaysian Leader Instructs Officials To Buy COVID-19 Vaccines For Up To 70% Of Population

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 09:20 PM

Malaysian Leader Instructs Officials to Buy COVID-19 Vaccines for Up to 70% of Population

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2020) Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Sunday that he instructed officials from the country's health and science ministries to secure deals with COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers for enough doses to inoculate up to 70 percent of the population.

"I have instructed MoH [Ministry of Health] and Mosti [Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation] to negotiate for more vaccines, enough for 60 to 70 per cent of the population as recommended by MoH," the prime minister said, as quoted by Malaysia's New Straits Times newspaper.

According to the prime minister, deals are currently in place for enough doses to vaccinate 30 percent of Malaysia's population, the newspaper said.

Malaysia has already secured a deal with US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer to purchase 12.8 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, which has been produced in conjunction with German firm BioNTech. Further doses are expected through the COVAX Facility, which is co-led by the World Health Organization.

On Sunday, public health officials in Malaysia registered 1,229 new positive tests for the coronavirus disease, taking the country's case total up to 83,475.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Technology German Malaysia Sunday From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Breastfeeding Association takes part in Forum for ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues law regulating the expe ..

1 hour ago

Moro Hub joins forces with US-based Facilio to boo ..

1 hour ago

Educating a changed world: Expo 2020 and Dubai Car ..

2 hours ago

UAE ranks first in the Gulf, Arab and the Eastern ..

2 hours ago

Dubai SME, Pipeline sign MoU to promote overall ec ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.