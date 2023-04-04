Malaysian Parliament Abolishes Mandatory Death Penalty - Deputy Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) The lower house of the Malaysian parliament on Monday approved amendments regarding the abolition of the mandatory death penalty, Malaysian news outlet The Star reported.

The death penalty is mandatory in Malaysia for 11 serious crimes, including murder, drug trafficking, terrorism, kidnapping and possession of firearms. If guilt has been proven, the death penalty must be pronounced regardless of whether the judge passing the sentence considers the measure fair. In 2018, the Malaysian government established a moratorium on carrying out death sentences. Since then, more than 1,300 convicts have been sentenced to death, and now they have the right to a retrial.

According to The Star, deputy law minister Ramkarpal Singh said that abolishing the mandatory death penalty does not mean its full abolition.

"The death penalty is still maintained in certain cases.

We need to have confidence in the judiciary in deciding based on their discretion," Ramkarpal was quoted as saying.

The Malaysian government has surveyed victims families' opinion on the amendments, according to the official.

"So, the government has taken into account the views of both sides - those pro-abolition and those against it - before making a decision," Ramkarpal said.

He added that the parliament's ruling considered a number of factors, such as the feelings of victims' relatives, the adequacy of the punishment to the crime, and basic human rights.

The Bill on the Death Penalty Abolition was submitted to the Malaysian government on March 27, 2023. Despite the fact that plans to abolish the death penalty in Malaysia had been announced in October 2018, the cabinet of the Malaysian government reached an agreement on June 10, 2022.