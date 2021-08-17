UrduPoint.com

Malaysian Parties Agree To 'Peaceful' New Political Landscape To Fight COVID-19 - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 10:56 PM

Malaysian Parties Agree to 'Peaceful' New Political Landscape to Fight COVID-19 - Reports

The Malaysian King has urged the leaders of political parties to cooperate in combating COVID-19 in spite of the constitutional crisis, opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim said on Tuesday, according to the New Straits Times newspaper

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) The Malaysian King has urged the leaders of political parties to cooperate in combating COVID-19 in spite of the constitutional crisis, opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim said on Tuesday, according to the New Straits Times newspaper.

On Monday, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's government resigned over a loss of trust from lawmakers caused by the negative economic consequences of lockdowns.

Ibrahim said that during a two-hour meeting with the king, party leaders agreed to a new "peaceful" political landscape to better cope with COVID-19 challenges.

"Everyone has shared their views, and there has been a consensus to put a stop to the old ways of politics that is boring.

The new political landscape must focus on development," the opposition party leader said, as quoted by New Straits Times.

Ibrahim also mentioned that forming a new political landscape is more important to the king and his deputy rather than appointing a new prime minister. The monarch reportedly asked lawmakers of the parliament to send him the Names of the preferred candidates for the post of prime minister by August 18.

Malaysia is now facing a COVID-19 outbreak. Every day, over 20,000 people contract the disease in the country with 32 million citizens. A total of 12,740 Malaysians have died from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

More Stories From World

