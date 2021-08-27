Malaysian PM Ismail Sabri unveils cabinet

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 01:16 PM

KUALA LUMPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob unveiled his cabinet on Friday, forming a lineup similar to his predecessor with no deputy prime minister being named.

In a televised speech, Ismail Sabri said the ministers will have to prove themselves in a short space of time as the country is still grappling with the COVID-19 situation and its economic fallout.

"I will ensure this cabinet focuses on having a high-performance work culture. Therefore, each ministry must draft its short-term and long-term plans and achieve set goals." "Therefore, each ministry must prove their initial performance within the first 100 days," he said.

Many of those named had previously served under former Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, who resigned on Aug. 16 following the withdrawal of support by several of his political allies.

Four senior ministers including International Trade and Industry Mohamed Azmin Ali, Defense Minister Hishammuddin Hussein, Works Minister Fadlillah Yusof and education Minister Mohd Radzi Md Jidin, all of whom served in Muhyiddin's cabinet, are mostly in the same capacity.

Former Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin has taken over the health portfolio while former Communications and Multimedia Minister Saifuddin Abdullah has taken the Foreign Ministry, a position he held under the government of Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad from 2018 to 2020.

Among the portfolios that remain unchanged include the Finance Minister, Transport Minister and Home Minister.

Before Ismail Sabri's appointment, Malaysian King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah instructed any new prime minister being appointed shall seek a confidence vote in the lower house of the parliament as soon as possible to prove the support of the majority.The next parliamentary session is scheduled for Sept. 6-30.

Prior to announcing the cabinet lineup, Ismail Sabri met with opposition leaders to secure cross-party cooperation. A joint statement was issued proclaiming to cooperate in the fight against COVID-19.

