Malaysian PM Mahathir Submits Resignation Letter
Sumaira FH 59 seconds ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 12:10 PM
KUALA LUMPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has submitted the letter to resign as Prime Minister, his office said Monday.
The resignation letter was submitted to Malaysia's King around noon, said a statement released by the PM office.
The announcement comes amid reports that Mahathir, 94, will break up the ruling Pakatan Harapan coalition, which has been in power since winning the general election in May 2018, to form a new government with other parties.