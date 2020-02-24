Malaysian PM Mahathir submits resignation letter

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has submitted the letter to resign as Prime Minister, his office said Monday

KUALA LUMPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has submitted the letter to resign as Prime Minister, his office said Monday.

The resignation letter was submitted to Malaysia's King around noon, said a statement released by the PM office.

The announcement comes amid reports that Mahathir, 94, will break up the ruling Pakatan Harapan coalition, which has been in power since winning the general election in May 2018, to form a new government with other parties.