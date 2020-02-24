UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Malaysian PM Mahathir Submits Resignation Letter

Sumaira FH 59 seconds ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 12:10 PM

Malaysian PM Mahathir submits resignation letter

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has submitted the letter to resign as Prime Minister, his office said Monday

KUALA LUMPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has submitted the letter to resign as Prime Minister, his office said Monday.

The resignation letter was submitted to Malaysia's King around noon, said a statement released by the PM office.

The announcement comes amid reports that Mahathir, 94, will break up the ruling Pakatan Harapan coalition, which has been in power since winning the general election in May 2018, to form a new government with other parties.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Malaysia May 2018 Government Election 2018

Recent Stories

Youth commits suicide in Faisalabad

57 seconds ago

Bahrain Announces First Case of Coronavirus Infect ..

1 minute ago

Toyota Reopens Fourth Factory in China Amid Corona ..

1 minute ago

Trump arrives in India for first official visit: A ..

29 minutes ago

Togo Incumbent President Secures 4th Term With 72% ..

29 minutes ago

Jonty Rhodes teaches the art of fielding to women ..

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.