Malaysian PM Mahathir Submits Resignation To The King: Statement
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 01:35 PM
Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, at 94 the world's oldest leader, submitted his resignation to the king on Monday, his office said, after a bid by his political partners to bring down the government
Kuala Lumpur, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, at 94 the world's oldest leader, submitted his resignation to the king on Monday, his office said, after a bid by his political partners to bring down the government.
Mahathir "has sent a resignation letter as prime minister of Malaysia", said a statement from his office.