Malaysian PM Mahathir Submits Resignation To The King: Statement

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 01:35 PM

Malaysian PM Mahathir submits resignation to the king: statement

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, at 94 the world's oldest leader, submitted his resignation to the king on Monday, his office said, after a bid by his political partners to bring down the government

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, at 94 the world's oldest leader, submitted his resignation to the king on Monday, his office said, after a bid by his political partners to bring down the government.

Mahathir "has sent a resignation letter as prime minister of Malaysia", said a statement from his office.

