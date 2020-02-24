Malaysian PM Mahathir submits resignation to the king: statement

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, at 94 the world's oldest leader, submitted his resignation to the king on Monday, his office said, after a bid by his political partners to bring down the government

Kuala Lumpur, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, at 94 the world's oldest leader, submitted his resignation to the king on Monday, his office said, after a bid by his political partners to bring down the government.

Mahathir "has sent a resignation letter as prime minister of Malaysia", said a statement from his office.