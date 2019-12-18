Malaysian PM rejects “Saudis’ concerns” about creation of new bloc in Islamic Ummah

(@fidahassanain)

The Malaysian PM Office says that KL Summit was called for a new approach in the Muslim world.

Kuala Lumpur: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 18th, 2019) Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohammad rejected the speculations that Kuala Lumpur summit was not meant to create any bloc of Muslim countries, the reports said here on Wednesday.

The critics of Kuala Lumpur summit had said that the summit was introduced to create division in the Muslim World.

Saudi Arabia had already rejected the KL-Summit, saying that it is not the right forum to discuss the important matters of 1.75 billion Muslims across the world. Some analysts said that Saudi Arabia shunned the summit, fearing threat at the international forum for being “isolated by regional rivals Iran, Turkey and Qatar,”.

The sources said that Saudi King Salman had rejected the summit saying that all such issues should be raised and discussed by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and hinted participation of Saudi Araiba if the meeting was called under the auspices of the OIC.

“Saudis are much concerned about the KL-Summit,” said the sources while seeking anonymity. The refusal by Saudi Arabia—the birthplace of islam – has demonstrated some of the divisions in Muslim Ummah.

Pakistan—the only atomic power in the Muslim world, however, is not taking part in Kuala Lumpur Summit on the pretext of Saudis pressure.

“The KL Summit is a 5th edition which is initiative of a non-governmental organization—supported by the Malaysian government and there was no intention to create a new bloc as alluded to by some of its critics,” said a statement issued by the Malaysian PM Office.

“The summit was meant to address the state of affairs of the Muslim Ummah,” the statement said further. It also said that Malaysia is fully aware of its limitations and capabilities and it was just an attempt to contribute what little we can to the betterment of the Ummah. The members of the Muslim World are facing unprecedented oppression, with millions incarcerated or placed in detention camps affected by civil wars that have caused total destruction of cities and nations, said the statement.

“Islamophobia and irrational practices are against Islam which must be fought together,” it added. Malaysian Prime Minister Office further said that it has nothing to do with allegation of creation of new bloc in Muslim world. KL Summit was started to pursue specific measures, pillars or objectives which are deemed achievable and also could be implemented, the PM office explained.

“Selection of key nations as KL summit 2019 participants is for specific objectives but the list was not exhaustive once these initiatives have taken off,” it said while shunning out the Saudis’ concerns. The summit was just an attempt to bring a new approach in Ummah collaboration, it added. The statement said that only a few national leaders had been asked to participate in this summit.