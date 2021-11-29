Malaysian PM to make inaugural visit to Singapore, as Vaccinated Travel Lane takes effect

(@FahadShabbir)

Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob will make an official visit to Singapore on Monday, Malaysia's Foreign Ministry said Sunday

KUALA LUMPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob will make an official visit to Singapore on Monday, Malaysia's Foreign Ministry said Sunday.

The visit at the invitation of Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will be Ismail Sabri's first visit to the neighboring country since he assumed office in August.

The visit comes with the commencement of the air and land Vaccinated travel Lane (VTL) between Malaysia and Singapore beginning on Monday, the ministry said in a statement.

"The leaders will discuss Malaysia-Singapore bilateral cooperation, including new opportunities for effective recovery from the impacts of the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic. Both prime ministers will also be exchanging views on regional and international issues of mutual concern," it said.

The VTL allows fully vaccinated travelers from both countries to cross the border between the neighboring countries via land and air links following certain standard operation procedures (SOPs).