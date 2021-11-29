UrduPoint.com

Malaysian PM To Make Inaugural Visit To Singapore, As Vaccinated Travel Lane Takes Effect

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 55 seconds ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 02:49 PM

Malaysian PM to make inaugural visit to Singapore, as Vaccinated Travel Lane takes effect

Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob will make an official visit to Singapore on Monday, Malaysia's Foreign Ministry said Sunday

KUALA LUMPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob will make an official visit to Singapore on Monday, Malaysia's Foreign Ministry said Sunday.

The visit at the invitation of Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will be Ismail Sabri's first visit to the neighboring country since he assumed office in August.

The visit comes with the commencement of the air and land Vaccinated travel Lane (VTL) between Malaysia and Singapore beginning on Monday, the ministry said in a statement.

"The leaders will discuss Malaysia-Singapore bilateral cooperation, including new opportunities for effective recovery from the impacts of the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic. Both prime ministers will also be exchanging views on regional and international issues of mutual concern," it said.

The VTL allows fully vaccinated travelers from both countries to cross the border between the neighboring countries via land and air links following certain standard operation procedures (SOPs).

Related Topics

Prime Minister Visit Singapore Malaysia August Border Sunday From

Recent Stories

Zain Mahmood wins 6th in Thal Jeep Rally

Zain Mahmood wins 6th in Thal Jeep Rally

52 seconds ago
 Philippines imposes travel ban on 7 more countries ..

Philippines imposes travel ban on 7 more countries over Omicron variant

54 seconds ago
 Blind murder case of preteen girl solved, criminal ..

Blind murder case of preteen girl solved, criminal held rajanpur

57 seconds ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

59 seconds ago
 Afridi claims five wickets as Bangladesh set Pakis ..

Afridi claims five wickets as Bangladesh set Pakistan 202-run target

6 minutes ago
 Lukashenko Orders Security Officials to Prepare Re ..

Lukashenko Orders Security Officials to Prepare Response Plan to Aggression

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.