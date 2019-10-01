UrduPoint.com
Malaysian Police Probe Pro-Hong Kong Protest

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 04:26 PM

Malaysian police are investigating a rally in Kuala Lumpur held in support of the Hong Kong protest movement under strict laws regulating demonstrations, an official said Tuesday.

The gathering attended by some 70 people was one of many protests around the world Sunday aimed at showing solidarity with demonstrators in the financial hub.

But senior police official Mohamad Fahmi Visuvanathan Abdullah told AFP the protest leaders had not given authorities notice about the rally.

"The organisers will be called (for questioning) in the near future," he said.

Under Malaysian law, protest leaders must notify police 10 days before a gathering. Failing to do so is punishable by a fine of up to 10,000 Ringgit ($2,400).

The Chinese embassy in Kuala Lumpur had previously condemned Malaysians who support Hong Kong's protests, saying they could not tell the difference between right and wrong, news portal Malaysiakini reported.

Ties between Beijing and Kuala Lumpur have warmed in recent months, after souring for a period last year following the defeat of a pro-China coalition in Malaysia.

