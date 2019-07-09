UrduPoint.com
Malaysian Police Say Arrested 4 Alleged Militants From Myanmar, India, Philippines

Tue 09th July 2019 | 09:42 PM

Malaysian Police force have arrested four people from Myanmar, India and the Philippines during recent counterterrorism operations across the country, The Star newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing Malaysian Inspector-General Abdul Hamid Bador

According to the inspector-general, the four alleged terrorists were detained in different regions of Malaysia from June 14 to July 3.

According to the inspector-general, the four alleged terrorists were detained in different regions of Malaysia from June 14 to July 3.

The first one to be arrested was a 54-year-old Filipino electrician, the official noted.

"The electrician was detained as he has relations with the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) terror group. He is also involved in assisting the kidnapping for ransom activities in Sabah waters," the inspector-general said.

The second one was a 24-year-old Indian elevator maintenance worker, identified as a facilitator and a financial sponsor of Babbar Khalsa, a Sikh militant group.

The third one, a 41-year-old Rohingya man, was told to be a supporter of the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA), an ethnonationalist insurgent group.

"He was detained for uploading a video containing a death threat to the Bangladeshi Prime Minister via his social media account," the inspector-general added.

The fourth one, a 25-year-old teacher of a madrasah, an Islamic school, was also detained for allegedly supporting the ARSA.

Southeast Asia has been a hotbed for radical terrorist movements for many years due to its complex history involving many different ethnic and religious groups trying to establish their independence from already existing states.

