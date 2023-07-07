Open Menu

Malaysian Prime Minister Announces Meeting With Elon Musk To Talk Investments In Country

Muhammad Irfan Published July 07, 2023 | 04:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Friday he would meet with US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk next week to discuss the possibility of increasing investments in the country.

"Elon Musk has asked to meet next week to discuss with me the possibility of him increasing his investments in Malaysia," the Malaysian prime minister was cited by The Star news portal as saying at a meeting with state civil servants.

Anwar stressed the pressing need for new investments in Malaysia not only to ensure economic development, but also to reduce the foreign debt, which now stands at 1.5 trillion Ringgit ($322 billion).

In this regard, the Malaysian prime minister mentioned his recent meetings with Chinese, Japanese and Saudi Arabian investors, during which 19 memorandums of understanding were signed, which provide, among other things, for the creation of a high-technology automotive valley in Malaysia.

The US billionaire's upcoming visit to the country was welcomed by Malaysian Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Zafrul Aziz, who said that Musk's willingness to develop business in Malaysia demonstrated his confidence in the nation's economy.

Tesla Motors is planning to establish a head office in Malaysia, build "experience centers," service centers and establish a "Supercharger" network, Tengku Zafrul said, adding that cooperation with the car giant would create additional jobs with good salaries in Malaysia and attract local businesses to the company's ecosystem.

US company Tesla Motors was founded in 2003 as a developer and manufacturer of electric cars and adjacent technologies. The firm is headquartered in the city of Palo Alto, California. Besides cars, Tesla also manufactures batteries for electric vehicles, which are later sold to other car producers, including Toyota и Daimler.

