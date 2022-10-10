(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2022) Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob dissolved the country's parliament on Monday with the king's permission and said that new elections will be held within 60 days.

"I had an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong (Malaysian King Sultan Abdullah of Pahang) on Sunday afternoon.

He consented to the dissolution of Parliament on Monday in accordance with Article 40(2)(b) and Article 55(2) of the Federal Constitution," the prime minister said, as quoted by the Malaysian newspaper The Star.

In addition, Ismail Sabri ordered the authorities to dissolve the assemblies where state legislature elections have already taken place recently, with exceptions for the Malaysian states of Sabah, Sarawak, Malacca and Johor.

New parliamentary elections are the best way to avoid political instability and create a stable and respected government, according to the prime minister.