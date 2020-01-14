UrduPoint.com
Malaysian Prime Minister Likens Soleimani's Assassination To Khashoggi's Murder

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 11:43 PM

Malaysian Prime Minister Likens Soleimani's Assassination to Khashoggi's Murder

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on Tuesday compared the US killing Qasem Soleimani, top Iranian military commander, with the murder of Saudi-born journalist Jamal Khashoggi and said that Soleimani was assassinated by "the very people" who condemned the prominent journalist's killing.

"Iranian military chief, General Suleimani was assassinated in Iraq by the very people who condemned the killing of Khashoggi. Is there any difference between the killing of Suleimani and that of Khashoggi?" Mohamad said on his blog and official Facebook account.

The US conducted an operation to kill Soleimani on January 3, claiming he was preparing attacks targeting the country's embassies. The Quds force commander was assassinated in a drone strike near Baghdad International Airport.

In October 2018, Khashoggi went missing after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul to obtain documents. Riyadh initially denied having any knowledge of dissident journalist's whereabouts, but eventually admitted that the columnist was killed and his body dismembered inside the consulate.

