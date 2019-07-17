UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Malaysian Prime Minister Say Lack Of MH17 Crash Culprit 5 Years On 'Sad'

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 07:24 PM

Malaysian Prime Minister Say Lack of MH17 Crash Culprit 5 Years On 'Sad'

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Wednesday, the fifth anniversary of the Flight MH17 crash in eastern Ukraine, that he deeply regretted the fact that the parties responsible for launching a missile at the passenger plane was still unknown

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Wednesday, the fifth anniversary of the Flight MH17 crash in eastern Ukraine, that he deeply regretted the fact that the parties responsible for launching a missile at the passenger plane was still unknown.

Earlier on the day, the Malaysian Transport Ministry vowed that it would continue its efforts to ensure that the perpetrators would ultimately be brought to justice.

"We are sad as it was something done on purpose, but we do not know who launched the rocket. We know it was a rocket but we have yet to know who did it," the prime minister said, as quoted by the Star newspaper.

The official statements from Malaysia have been in striking contrast to the findings of the Dutch-led Joint Investigation Team (JIT), which accuses Moscow and several Russian nationals of having a role in the downing, allegations that Russia has vehemently denied.

Mahathir Mohamad has similarly repeatedly denounced the charges as a "politically motivated" conclusion solely aimed at blaming Russia, and demanded that the JIT provide proof of Moscow's alleged guilt.

On July 17, 2014, a Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur crashed in Ukraine's easternmost region of Donbas. All 298 people on board, mostly Dutch and Malaysian nationals, died.

Kiev accused local militias of downing the aircraft, while the militias, in turn, said that they had no weapons capable of downing such a plane.

The interim conclusions presented by the JIT, which does not include Russia, suggested that the plane had been downed by a Russian-made Buk missile originating with a military brigade stationed in the Russian city of Kursk.

The Russian Defense Ministry, meanwhile, said that all Russian missiles of this type were decommissioned in 2011. According to Russian Deputy Prosecutor General Nikolay Vinnichenko, Russia sent to the JIT data showing that the missile that hit the Boeing was a Ukrainian one, but this information was not taken into account.

Nevertheless, in June of this year, the JIT said that it had decided to bring charges against four suspects allegedly linked to the crash three Russians and a Ukrainian.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has said that the JIT allegations of Russia's links to the crash are groundless and regrettable, adding that the investigation is biased and one-sided. Russian President Vladimir Putin has pointed out that Moscow was not allowed to participate in the investigation and would only recognize the results of the probe if given full access to it.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Moscow Russia Died Kuala Lumpur Amsterdam Kursk Vladimir Putin Kiev Malaysia June July All From Sad

Recent Stories

Over 600,000 'Generation Rent' Members in UK May B ..

1 minute ago

Cote d'Ivoire Hopes President to Have Talks With P ..

1 minute ago

Putin, Lukashenko Attend Service at Valaam Monaste ..

1 minute ago

China to introduce more measures on IPR protection ..

1 minute ago

Health Authority on alert to cope with expected de ..

10 minutes ago

Inner Mongolia's GDP grows 5.5 pct in H1

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.