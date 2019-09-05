Malaysian Prime Minister Says Cannot Exclude Discussing MH17 Crash With Putin

(@FahadShabbir)

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad told Sputnik he could not exclude discussing the MH17 crash with Russian President Vladimir Putin at their meeting later on Thursday.

"Well, if the matter is mentioned, then of course," the prime minister said, when asked if the crash could be discussed.

The two leaders will be meeting on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Russia's Vladivostok.