UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Malaysian Prime Minister Says He Does Not Like Military Drills, Sees Them As 'Provocative'

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 10:30 AM

Malaysian Prime Minister Says He Does Not Like Military Drills, Sees Them as 'Provocative'

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) LADIVLADIVOSTOK (Pakistan Point news / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) OSTOK, September 5 (Sputnik), VLADIVOSTOK (Pakistan Point News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) alentina Shvartsman - Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad told Sputnik in an interview that he did not like military drills in the country's waters, qualifying them as provocative and stressing the need to scale down exercises for the sake of global peace.

"On the whole, we are not very keen on exercises. They are usually very provocative. We have recently participated [in the joint exercise] with the ASEAN group, with the US, but I have made my views known about this. I don't like military drills in our waters because it tends to provoke other countries.

I think we should scale down military activities if you want to have peace," Mohamad told Sputnik on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), when asked whether the country had plans to hold any new joint drills.

The prime minister has previously slammed the ASEAN-US Maritime Exercise, which started on September 2, as meaningless, expressing concerns that it could make China feel threatened and therefore boost its naval forces. He has also said that the United States should hold such drills on its own territory.

Russia's Far Eastern city of Vladivostok is hosting the fifth edition of the EEF from September 4-6. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister China Threatened Vladivostok United States September 2019 Media Event From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

9 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 5 September 2019

19 minutes ago

UAE vehemently standing with Saudi Arabia in one t ..

9 hours ago

Dubai to host Middle East Fertility Conference

9 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Indian embassy receptio ..

10 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates new space ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.