Malaysian Prime Minister Says No Sufficient Evidence to Blame Russia for MH17 Crash

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) There is no sufficient evidence to blame Russia for the 2014 Malaysian Airlines MH17 crash over eastern Ukraine, since some of the findings of the Dutch-led Joint Investigation Team (JIT) do not seem "quite right", Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad told Sputnik in an interview on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

While the JIT, which Malaysia is a member of, has so far concluded that the plane was brought down by a missile that came from the 53rd Anti-aircraft Missile Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces, Moscow has refuted the conclusions as groundless and called the investigation biased.

"Yes, that [Russia's guilt] is our doubt.

But I do not have any relatives being killed there. I do not have any rights to any insurance claims. I am seeing this as an observer from the outside, and some of the findings made [by the JIT] did not sound to me and many people in Malaysia as being quite right," Mohamad said.

The minister also noted that present evidence was "not sufficient" to identify the responsible party, stressing that it was "very difficult" for him to accept that the JIT could really identify who had fired the missile.

