UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Malaysian Prime Minister Says Some MH17 Probe Findings 'Difficult To Accept'

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 09:10 AM

Malaysian Prime Minister Says Some MH17 Probe Findings 'Difficult to Accept'

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) LADIVLADIVOSTOK (Pakistan Point news / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) OSTOK, September 5 (Sputnik), VLADIVOSTOK (Pakistan Point News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) alentina Shvartsman - Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad told Sputnik he did not doubt that the Dutch-led probe into the 2014 Malaysian Airlines MH17 crash over eastern Ukraine was truthful, but some things were "difficult for us to accept."

The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) has so far concluded that the plane was brought down by a missile that came from the 53rd Anti-aircraft Missile Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces, based near Russia's Kursk. The Russian Foreign Ministry has refuted the conclusions as groundless and called the investigation biased.

"I am not doubting their truthfulness. But there are certain things that they claim ” it is difficult for us to accept. Particularly, the identification of the people who actually fired the missile.

That is very difficult for anybody to determine because once the missile fired, they can move to other places. But you can identify the parts of the missile and determine what kind of missile or part of the plane went where, which part of the plane was damaged. But to say that you know who fired the missile ” that is a little bit too much for us to accept," he said.

Mohamad remarked that it would be very difficult to identify those who fired the missile.

"Identifying the missile - yes. The area where it happened - that can be verified. But identifying the actual firing, by whom [it was performed], that would be very difficult in the usual circumstances," the minister said.

Malaysia joined the JIT several months later than other participants. The prime minister expressed doubt over "whether the evidence we can have access to would be factual enough."

Related Topics

Pakistan Firing Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Kursk Vladivostok September 2019 From

Recent Stories

UAE vehemently standing with Saudi Arabia in one t ..

7 hours ago

Dubai to host Middle East Fertility Conference

7 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Indian embassy receptio ..

8 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates new space ..

9 hours ago

British MPs inflict new defeat on Johnson's Brexit ..

9 hours ago

Hazza bin Zayed receives Khalid bin Mohamed bin Za ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.