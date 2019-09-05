Malaysian Prime Minister Says Some MH17 Probe Findings 'Difficult to Accept'

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) LADIVLADIVOSTOK (Pakistan Point news / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) OSTOK, September 5 (Sputnik), VLADIVOSTOK (Pakistan Point News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) alentina Shvartsman - Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad told Sputnik he did not doubt that the Dutch-led probe into the 2014 Malaysian Airlines MH17 crash over eastern Ukraine was truthful, but some things were "difficult for us to accept."

The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) has so far concluded that the plane was brought down by a missile that came from the 53rd Anti-aircraft Missile Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces, based near Russia's Kursk. The Russian Foreign Ministry has refuted the conclusions as groundless and called the investigation biased.

"I am not doubting their truthfulness. But there are certain things that they claim ” it is difficult for us to accept. Particularly, the identification of the people who actually fired the missile.

That is very difficult for anybody to determine because once the missile fired, they can move to other places. But you can identify the parts of the missile and determine what kind of missile or part of the plane went where, which part of the plane was damaged. But to say that you know who fired the missile ” that is a little bit too much for us to accept," he said.

Mohamad remarked that it would be very difficult to identify those who fired the missile.

"Identifying the missile - yes. The area where it happened - that can be verified. But identifying the actual firing, by whom [it was performed], that would be very difficult in the usual circumstances," the minister said.

Malaysia joined the JIT several months later than other participants. The prime minister expressed doubt over "whether the evidence we can have access to would be factual enough."