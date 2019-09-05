UrduPoint.com
Malaysian Prime Minister Says Would Welcome Putin's Visit

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 07:10 AM

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) LADIVLADIVOSTOK (Pakistan Point news / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) OSTOK, September 5 (Sputnik), VLADIVOSTOK (Pakistan Point News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) alentina Shvartsman - Malaysia would welcome Russian President VLADIVOSTOK (Pakistan Point News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) ladimir Putin's visit, the country's prime minister, Mahathir Mohamad, told Sputnik in an interview, adding that he would see it as a continuation of their dialogue.

"We would certainly welcome president Putin if he were to make a visit to Malaysia. It would be a continuation of the dialogue we have been having between me and president Putin in various other forums" the prime minister said ahead of his meeting with Putin on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) currently held in Russia's Vladivostok.

The meeting will take place later on Thursday.

More Stories From World

