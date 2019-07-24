UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Malaysian Prime Minister Slams MH17 Foreign Investigators For Ignoring Crash Causes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 11:57 PM

Malaysian Prime Minister Slams MH17 Foreign Investigators for Ignoring Crash Causes

Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has criticized the Netherlands and Australia for only being interested in blaming Russia for the MH17 crash, rather than finding the real cause of the air disaster

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has criticized the Netherlands and Australia for only being interested in blaming Russia for the MH17 crash, rather than finding the real cause of the air disaster.

A Dutch-led investigative team has accused three Russians and a Ukrainian of a role in the Malaysian passenger plane's downing in eastern Ukraine in 2014. A trial has been set for next March.

"They are not really looking at the causes of the crash and who was responsible, but already they have decided that it must be Russia. We cannot accept that kind of attitude," Mohamad said in a documentary uploaded to YouTube this month.

In a 28-minute video produced by Dutch journalist Max van der Werff, the prime minister described as "unfair and unusual" the fact that Malaysia was only allowed to join the international investigative team six months into the probe.

"The plane is ours and there were Malaysians flying on the plane, they also died. So, it's natural that Malaysia should be the first country that should be involved in the investigation but ... they just ignored us," he said.

The Boeing 777 crashed while en route from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur. All 298 people on board died. The Ukrainian government promptly accused local militias of downing the jet, while the latter said they had no weapons capable of hitting a plane at that altitude.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Australia Ukraine Russia Died Kuala Lumpur Amsterdam Van Malaysia Netherlands March YouTube All From Government

Recent Stories

Amal Al Qubaisi invites Chairman of Russian State ..

14 minutes ago

Prime Minister deserves warm welcome on his return ..

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister effectively talked on all issues wi ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Secretary Sindh chairs meeting of Gorakh Hil ..

2 minutes ago

Trump's Endorsement of Johnson Signals 'Dangerous ..

5 minutes ago

US Congress members welcome Prime Minister on Capi ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.