Malaysian Prime Minister Slams MH17 Foreign Investigators for Ignoring Crash Causes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has criticized the Netherlands and Australia for only being interested in blaming Russia for the MH17 crash, rather than finding the real cause of the air disaster

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) Malaysia 's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has criticized the Netherlands and Australia for only being interested in blaming Russia for the MH17 crash, rather than finding the real cause of the air disaster.

A Dutch-led investigative team has accused three Russians and a Ukrainian of a role in the Malaysian passenger plane's downing in eastern Ukraine in 2014. A trial has been set for next March.

"They are not really looking at the causes of the crash and who was responsible, but already they have decided that it must be Russia. We cannot accept that kind of attitude," Mohamad said in a documentary uploaded to YouTube this month.

In a 28-minute video produced by Dutch journalist Max van der Werff, the prime minister described as "unfair and unusual" the fact that Malaysia was only allowed to join the international investigative team six months into the probe.

"The plane is ours and there were Malaysians flying on the plane, they also died. So, it's natural that Malaysia should be the first country that should be involved in the investigation but ... they just ignored us," he said.

The Boeing 777 crashed while en route from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur. All 298 people on board died. The Ukrainian government promptly accused local militias of downing the jet, while the latter said they had no weapons capable of hitting a plane at that altitude.