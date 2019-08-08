Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad will undertake a working visit to Singapore in conjunction with the country's bicentennial celebrations, the Malaysian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad will undertake a working visit to Singapore in conjunction with the country's bicentennial celebrations, the Malaysian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

The Bicentennial National Day Parade 2019 is a historic event to commemorate the 200th anniversary of Britain's Sir Stamford Raffles' arrival in Singapore in 1819 and will be celebrated on Aug. 9, the ministry said in a statement.

"The visit symbolizes the close bilateral relations between the countries. Malaysia and Singapore enjoy 54 years of diplomatic ties and have maintained good relations as closest neighbors, as well as partners in ASEAN," said the statement.

Other national leaders attending the event include Brunei's Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah and Indonesia's President Joko Widodo.