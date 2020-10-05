UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Malaysian Prime Minister To Self-Quarantine After Possible COVID-19 Exposure - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 08:27 PM

Malaysian Prime Minister to Self-Quarantine After Possible COVID-19 Exposure - Reports

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Monday that he would place himself under quarantine for 14 days after one of the country's ministers tested positive for COVID-19, The Star website reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Monday that he would place himself under quarantine for 14 days after one of the country's ministers tested positive for COVID-19, The Star website reported.

Earlier in the day, Religious Affairs Minister Zulkifli Mohamad Bakri announced his positive test results.

Yassin came into contact with Bakri at a National Security Council meeting on Saturday.

According to the prime minister, the quarantine will not disrupt government work, and he will use videoconferencing to chair all of the important meetings.

He added that he had tested negative three times in three weeks.

This is Yassin's second quarantine, as he had to isolate himself in May after an officer present at a post-cabinet meeting had tested positive.

Related Topics

Prime Minister May All Government

Recent Stories

Etisalat and du to roll out special offerings for ..

14 minutes ago

UAE Civil Aviation Day makes us proud: SIAA

29 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed pays tributes to teachers

1 hour ago

Seven restaurants, three commercial units sealed f ..

2 minutes ago

Sindh Agriculture University students get scholars ..

2 minutes ago

Public investment key to Covid-19 recovery: IMF

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.