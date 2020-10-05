Malaysian Prime Minister to Self-Quarantine After Possible COVID-19 Exposure - Reports

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Monday that he would place himself under quarantine for 14 days after one of the country's ministers tested positive for COVID-19, The Star website reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Monday that he would place himself under quarantine for 14 days after one of the country's ministers tested positive for COVID-19, The Star website reported.

Earlier in the day, Religious Affairs Minister Zulkifli Mohamad Bakri announced his positive test results.

Yassin came into contact with Bakri at a National Security Council meeting on Saturday.

According to the prime minister, the quarantine will not disrupt government work, and he will use videoconferencing to chair all of the important meetings.

He added that he had tested negative three times in three weeks.

This is Yassin's second quarantine, as he had to isolate himself in May after an officer present at a post-cabinet meeting had tested positive.