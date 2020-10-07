UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Malaysian Prisons Report 1,126 COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 04:38 PM

Malaysian prisons report 1,126 COVID-19 cases

Malaysia on Wednesday recorded a total of 1,126 active COVID-19 cases among prison inmates and staff across the country

JAKARTA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Malaysia on Wednesday recorded a total of 1,126 active COVID-19 cases among prison inmates and staff across the country.

Zulkifli Omar, head of the Prisons Department, said coronavirus transmission among inmates started when Tawau Prison in Sabah received a new inmate from Lahad Datu, who tested positive early this month.

"The other cluster was detected in Alor Setar Prison on Sept. 29 and we are handling this issue seriously," said Zulkifli in a press release on Wednesday.

Prisons are taking all necessary measures to comply with standard Health Ministry procedures to treat, quarantine, and curb the spread of COVID-19 in all aspects of prison management, it added.

Health Director General Noor Hisham Abdullah on Tuesday said Malaysia reported 691 new cases on Tuesday, including 688 local cases and 394 in the Alor Setar Prison.

To stem COVID-19 transmission among inmates, the department decided to move drug-related inmates to temporary prisons in several national service training camps.

"The total number that can be accommodated by these camps is estimated at between 2,300 and 2,800 inmates," Zulkifli added.

He also asked the public to remain calm, as the spread of COVID-19 among inmates occurred only in closed, tightly controlled prison areas.

The country has so far recorded 13,504 COVID-19 cases with 10,427 recoveries and 141 deaths.

Related Topics

Alor Setar Lahad Datu Tawau Malaysia All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UNESCO-Huawei Partnered to Provide Artificial Inte ..

24 minutes ago

Grand Mufti of North Macedonia joins World Muslim ..

26 minutes ago

OPPO F17 Pro’s 30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge will ma ..

26 minutes ago

Italy U21 football team isolating after two corona ..

2 minutes ago

ADNOC, Abu Dhabi-based Group 42 launch &#039;AIQ&# ..

41 minutes ago

COVID test mandatory for Pakistan-bound travelers ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.