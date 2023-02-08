UrduPoint.com

Malaysian Prosecutor's Office Says Reached Limit In Investigation Of MH17 Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2023 | 08:32 PM

Malaysian Prosecutor's Office Says Reached Limit in Investigation of MH17 Case

The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) has reached the limit in investigating the crash of the MH17 plane in Donbas in 2014, a representative of the Malaysian Prosecutor's Office said on Wednesday.

The Hague hosts on Wednesday a press conference on new findings from the JJIT regarding the 2014 downing of the MH17 plane in eastern Ukraine.

