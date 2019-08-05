UrduPoint.com
Malaysian Rescuers Hunt For Missing Franco-Irish Teen

Malaysian police searched Monday for a vulnerable Franco-Irish teenager who went missing from a rainforest resort while on holiday with her family, officials said

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Malaysian police searched Monday for a vulnerable Franco-Irish teenager who went missing from a rainforest resort while on holiday with her family, officials said.

Nora Quoirin, 15, disappeared on Sunday morning, a day after checking in to the Dusun Resort, about an hour from Kuala Lumpur.

British media reported that the teen, who lives in London with her Irish mother and French father, has learning difficulties.

More than a hundred people from various government agencies have been mobilised to search for her, Che Zakaria Othman, deputy police chief of Negeri Sembilan state, told AFP.

Che Zakaria said the girl's disappearance was currently classified as a missing person case and was not being treated as an abduction.

But one of the girl's relatives told the Lucie Blackman Trust, a British charity that supports the families of British people who go missing abroad, that the family suspected foul play.

"Nora is a child with special needs and has learning and developmental disabilities which make her especially vulnerable and we fear for her safety," her aunt Aisling Agnew was quoted as telling the trust.

"Nora would not know how to get help and would never leave her family voluntarily.

We now consider this a criminal matter," she was quoted as saying, adding that her parents and relatives in Ireland and France were "distraught".

- Bedroom window open - The Dusun is a 12-acre (five-hectare) resort in the foothills of a mountain range and next to a forest reserve.

On Sunday morning, Nora's parents found their daughter's bedroom empty and the window open, one of her French relatives told AFP.

The French foreign ministry said Monday that it had "immediately intervened" after learning of the girl's disappearance.

The French ambassador to Kuala Lumpur contacted the Malaysian police authorities while the French consul travelled to the resort to support the missing girl's family and help them liaise with investigators.

"We remain fully mobilised to ensure that everything is done to find our compatriot," the ministry said.

The BBC reported that the Irish consul in Malaysia had also travelled to the resort on Sunday.

The resort's management said in a Facebook post that its employees were "extremely distressed and worried" about Nora's disappearance and were assisting in the search.

