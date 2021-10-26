UrduPoint.com

Malaysian Resort Langkawi to Open to Tourists From All Countries

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) The Malaysian resort archipelago Langkawi will open to tourists from all countries, the country's Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Nancy Shukri, said.

Strict measures will be taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19, which will include "ensuring arriving tourists use tour agents registered with the ministry ... The agent will be the one who will arrange the entire journey. So if anything happens, like infection cases, the agency will be held responsible," Shukri said on Monday, as cited by Bernama news network.

Earlier in October, Prime Minister of Malaysia Ismail Sabri bin Yaakob said that in the near future the country's borders will be opened only to foreign tourists from countries with an "acceptable" epidemiological situation.

The government has also allowed vaccinated Malaysians to travel around the country since October 11 without special police permission.

Langkawi is an archipelago in the Strait of Malacca in northwestern Malaysia near the border with Thailand. It consists of 140 islands, the largest of them, named Langkawi, has the status of UNESCO Global Geopark.

