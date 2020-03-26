Malaysian Royal Couple in Quarantine Amid Coronavirus Fears

The king and queen of Malaysia are in self-isolation after several members of their court tested positive for the coronavirus

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) The king and queen of Malaysia are in self-isolation after several members of their court tested positive for the coronavirus.

King Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and queen Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah had tested negative for COVID-19, according to the Health Ministry.

"Their Majesties are now observing a 14-day self-quarantine, starting yesterday," comptroller of the Royal Household, Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin, said on Thursday, as quoted by The Star.

The kingdom has recorded a single-day high of 235 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, taking the total past 2,000. The disease has killed 23 people to date, while 215 have recovered.