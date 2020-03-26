UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Malaysian Royal Couple In Quarantine Amid Coronavirus Fears

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 05:25 PM

Malaysian Royal Couple in Quarantine Amid Coronavirus Fears

The king and queen of Malaysia are in self-isolation after several members of their court tested positive for the coronavirus

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) The king and queen of Malaysia are in self-isolation after several members of their court tested positive for the coronavirus.

King Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and queen Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah had tested negative for COVID-19, according to the Health Ministry.

"Their Majesties are now observing a 14-day self-quarantine, starting yesterday," comptroller of the Royal Household, Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin, said on Thursday, as quoted by The Star.

The kingdom has recorded a single-day high of 235 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, taking the total past 2,000. The disease has killed 23 people to date, while 215 have recovered.

Related Topics

Malaysia Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Jihadist group claims northern Mozambique attacks

48 seconds ago

US grants Iraq shortest sanctions waiver yet for I ..

49 seconds ago

88 arrested in crackdown on profiteers, hoarders

51 seconds ago

Missing Mali opposition leader kidnapped

52 seconds ago

Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeks reply in a plea s ..

53 seconds ago

A female admitted in DHQ Attock with Coronavirus p ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.