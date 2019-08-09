UrduPoint.com
Malaysian, US Prosecutors Probe Goldman Sachs' Role In High-Level Fraud Case - Reports

A total of 17 current and former high-level officials at subsidiaries of Goldman Sachs investment bank are facing charges from Malaysian and US prosecutors over the bank's alleged role in money fraud at 1Malaysia Development Berhad fund (1MDB), media reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) A total of 17 current and former high-level officials at subsidiaries of Goldman Sachs investment bank are facing charges from Malaysian and US prosecutors over the bank's alleged role in money fraud at 1Malaysia Development Berhad fund (1MDB), media reported on Friday.

Malaysia created the 1MDB fund in 2009 to promote the country's economic growth through direct foreign investment and global partnerships. However, a number of officials, including former Prime Minister Najib Razak, have since been suspected of embezzling around a total of $4.

5 billion from the fund.

According to the prosecutors, the Razak's associates used bank's bond offering for the fund to raise billions of dollars, and later steal money from the 1MDB, New Straits Times reported.

Among those charged there are reportedly Richard Gnodde, chief executive of Goldman Sachs International, and Michael Sherwood, former vice chairman of Goldman Sachs Group Inc, and co-chief executive officer of Goldman Sachs international.

