UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Malaysia's 94-Year-Old Prime Minister Mohamad Says May Stay Beyond 2020

Sumaira FH 45 seconds ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 03:52 PM

Malaysia's 94-Year-Old Prime Minister Mohamad Says May Stay Beyond 2020

Malaysia's 94-year-old prime minister, Mahathir Mohamad, hinted that he might remain in his post beyond the year 2020 to guide the nation into becoming "fully developed" in the next decade.

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2019) Malaysia's 94-year-old prime minister, Mahathir Mohamad, hinted that he might remain in his post beyond the year 2020 to guide the nation into becoming "fully developed" in the next decade.

Mohamad first led Malaysia to a period of rapid development from 1981 to 2003, then returned to the post in 2018 after a major corruption scandal toppled Najib Razak's government.

Speaking to an interviewer at the annual Doha Forum in Qatar, Mohamad took every opportunity to distance himself from the previous government and its policies.

"I have promised to step down once I have resolved some of the major problems that have been left by the previous government. I promised that I will step down and give the leadership to a candidate that has been named by the coalition," Mahathir said at the forum after receiving an achievement award.

According to Mohamad, his first tenure as the head of government set its sights on paving the way for the full development of Malaysia by 2020. But Razak's government, which is accused of embezzling up to $1 billion, "took a different course" during its leadership, which is why that target has been moved to 2025-2030.

Malaysian politician Anwar Ibrahim, leader of Mohamad's Pakatan Harapan coalition, has been widely regarded as the likely successor.

Messages as to whether Ibrahim would indeed succeed Mohamad have been mixed in recent times, especially as Ibrahim has been embroiled in corruption and sexual harassment scandals.

Related Topics

Corruption Prime Minister Scandal Qatar Guide Doha Malaysia 2018 2020 Post From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Jaun Elia remembered on his birth anniversary toda ..

43 seconds ago

FBR asked to ensure purchases from registered vend ..

44 seconds ago

Govt determined to implement police reforms in Pun ..

45 seconds ago

18 motorbikes recovered, two arrested

49 seconds ago

UAE to help eradicate polio from Pakistan by 2022: ..

38 minutes ago

Ex-Sudanese President Omar Bashir Sentenced to 2 Y ..

40 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.