Open Menu

Malaysia's Accumulated Fixed Asset Investment Rises 2.8 Pct In 2022

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 05, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Malaysia's accumulated fixed asset investment rises 2.8 pct in 2022

KUALA LUMPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) -- Malaysia's gross capital stock, which refers to the accumulated investment in the country's fixed assets, increased by 2.8 percent to 5.4 trillion Ringgit (1.14 trillion U.S. Dollars) in 2022, official data showed Thursday.

The Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) said in a statement that the net capital stock (NKS), which symbolized Malaysia's economic wealth, also grew 2.4 percent year-on-year to 3.4 trillion ringgit in 2022.

The net capital stock growth was in line with the recovery of gross fixed capital formation (GFCF), which rebounded to 6.

8 percent in 2022, after a marginal decrease of 0.8 percent in the previous year.

Overall, all economic sectors recorded positive growth except for mining and quarrying.

The value of fixed assets in the services sector was the highest among other economic activities, with a value of 2.3 trillion ringgit, which contributed 68.6 percent in 2022.

Meanwhile, NKS for the manufacturing sector amounted to 395.2 billion ringgit and expanded by 2.7 percent.

Related Topics

Malaysia All Billion

Recent Stories

Apex Committee of SIFC reviews various initiatives ..

Apex Committee of SIFC reviews various initiatives for Pakistan’s economic rec ..

1 minute ago
 Usman Dar blames Imran Khan for May 9 events, quit ..

Usman Dar blames Imran Khan for May 9 events, quits PTI and politics

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan-GCC FTA will help enhance Pakistan's expo ..

Pakistan-GCC FTA will help enhance Pakistan's exports to Gulf States: Gohar

23 minutes ago
 Masood stresses need to foster Pak-US economic par ..

Masood stresses need to foster Pak-US economic partnership

30 minutes ago
 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 kicks off in Indi ..

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 kicks off in India today

49 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 October 2023

3 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 October 2023

4 hours ago
 UAE Vice President sends written letter to Prime M ..

UAE Vice President sends written letter to Prime Minister of Qatar which include ..

10 hours ago
 UAE team of Disaster Victim Identification contrib ..

UAE team of Disaster Victim Identification contribute to locating 181 missing v ..

12 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits ADIPEC 2023

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits ADIPEC 2023

12 hours ago
 ECP to have all required support, security for hol ..

ECP to have all required support, security for holding next elections: Bugti

12 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed visits ADIPEC 2023

Hamdan bin Zayed visits ADIPEC 2023

13 hours ago

More Stories From World