Leader of the Malaysian opposition Anwar Ibrahim has presented to King Sultan Abdullah the number of lawmakers who, according to him, support his bid to be the next prime minister, the royal palace, Istana Negara, said on Tuesday

13th October, 2020

In late September, Ibrahim told reporters that he had secured the support of most lawmakers to oust Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and was ready to present evidence to the king as head of state. Anwar was scheduled to meet the king on September 22 to present strong evidence that the current prime minister did not gain majority support from lawmakers, but the appointment was canceled, as the king was hospitalized.

"During the audience which lasted 25 minutes just now, Anwar had presented the total number of Dewan Rakyat [the Malaysian parliament's lower house] members whom he claimed supported him," Comptroller of the Royal Household Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said, as quoted by The Star newspaper.

At the same time, the opposition leader did not present the list of these lawmakers' Names, the official said.

The king is now expected to review the presented evidence and convene leaders of all political parties for consultations. If he considers it to be efficient, this will be the second change of government in 2020.

Yassin was appointed as prime minister in March following a week of turmoil after his predecessor abruptly resigned and toppled the fragile ruling coalition, dubbed Pakatan Harapan.