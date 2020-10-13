UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Malaysia's Anwar Gives King Proof Parliament Backs Him As New Prime Minister- Royal Palace

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 05:16 PM

Malaysia's Anwar Gives King Proof Parliament Backs Him as New Prime Minister- Royal Palace

Leader of the Malaysian opposition Anwar Ibrahim has presented to King Sultan Abdullah the number of lawmakers who, according to him, support his bid to be the next prime minister, the royal palace, Istana Negara, said on Tuesday

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) Leader of the Malaysian opposition Anwar Ibrahim has presented to King Sultan Abdullah the number of lawmakers who, according to him, support his bid to be the next prime minister, the royal palace, Istana Negara, said on Tuesday.

In late September, Ibrahim told reporters that he had secured the support of most lawmakers to oust Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and was ready to present evidence to the king as head of state. Anwar was scheduled to meet the king on September 22 to present strong evidence that the current prime minister did not gain majority support from lawmakers, but the appointment was canceled, as the king was hospitalized.

"During the audience which lasted 25 minutes just now, Anwar had presented the total number of Dewan Rakyat [the Malaysian parliament's lower house] members whom he claimed supported him," Comptroller of the Royal Household Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said, as quoted by The Star newspaper.

At the same time, the opposition leader did not present the list of these lawmakers' Names, the official said.

The king is now expected to review the presented evidence and convene leaders of all political parties for consultations. If he considers it to be efficient, this will be the second change of government in 2020.

Yassin was appointed as prime minister in March following a week of turmoil after his predecessor abruptly resigned and toppled the fragile ruling coalition, dubbed Pakatan Harapan.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Same March September 2020 All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

PM to inaugurate Tigar Force portal on Saturday, s ..

4 minutes ago

Executive office sheds light on Age-friendly city& ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan puts pre-conditions for talks with India

21 minutes ago

AIOU to improve central library: VC

3 minutes ago

DC orders crackdown on hoarders

3 minutes ago

Total, Google Develop AI-Powered Tool to Assess So ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.