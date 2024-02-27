Malaysia's Business Confidence For Q1 2024 Continues To Improve
Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2024 | 02:40 PM
KUALA LUMPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Malaysia's business confidence continues its increasing trend for the first quarter of 2024 since the third quarter of 2023 by recording 4.2 percent, indicating that companies are positive about their future business.
The Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) said in a statement that all sectors expect stronger business conditions in the first quarter of 2024.
Sentiment in the wholesale and retail trade sector returns positive in the first quarter after recording negative trend for the previous three quarters.
The business confidence for services sector continues to be optimistic, with the confidence indicator increasing to 8.6 percent as against 6.3 percent in the last quarter.
After reverting to a positive trajectory, the construction sector continues its positive momentum, with a confidence indicator of 10.3 percent compared to 1.7 percent quarter-on-quarter.
Meanwhile, industry sector remains on a positive trajectory, with a confidence indicator of 0.6 percent for the cited quarter.
Recent Stories
Mohammad Amir wants action against DC over misbehaving with family
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indicted in 190m pound case
NEPRA increases electricity price by Rs7 per unit
ECP to conduct open hearing on SIC reserved seats allocation today
Pakistan’s armed forces vow befitting response to any aggression against Pakis ..
Pakistan Army shoots down Indian spy quadcopter
5th anniversary of ‘Operation Swift Retort’ being commemorated today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 February 2024
Murray again hints at impending retirement
Last holdout Hungary ratifies Swedish NATO bid
Balochistan health dept appoints Dr Ismail as AD
More Stories From World
-
China's COMAC airplanes kick off demonstration flights in Southeast Asia7 minutes ago
-
Williams rips 'abomination' non-call as Pistons pipped27 minutes ago
-
US stunned 2-0 by Mexico in women's Gold Cup upset28 minutes ago
-
CPEC new phase focuses on industrial cooperation, agriculture: Ambassador Hashmi3 hours ago
-
Biden sits down with TV comic Meyers to woo voters3 hours ago
-
Plastic pellets blight Belgian town as EU weighs action3 hours ago
-
Bodies of missing Australian TV presenter, boyfriend found4 hours ago
-
WTO braces for battles on fisheries, agriculture in UAE talks4 hours ago
-
Ukrainian Paralympians defiant despite war's impact4 hours ago
-
Macron announces steps to boost Ukraine, does not exclude troops4 hours ago
-
Senegal leader announces amnesty bill to end poll-linked turmoil5 hours ago
-
Macron announces new steps to boost Ukraine, doesn't exclude troops5 hours ago