KUALA LUMPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Malaysia's business confidence continues its increasing trend for the first quarter of 2024 since the third quarter of 2023 by recording 4.2 percent, indicating that companies are positive about their future business.

The Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) said in a statement that all sectors expect stronger business conditions in the first quarter of 2024.

Sentiment in the wholesale and retail trade sector returns positive in the first quarter after recording negative trend for the previous three quarters.

The business confidence for services sector continues to be optimistic, with the confidence indicator increasing to 8.6 percent as against 6.3 percent in the last quarter.

After reverting to a positive trajectory, the construction sector continues its positive momentum, with a confidence indicator of 10.3 percent compared to 1.7 percent quarter-on-quarter.

Meanwhile, industry sector remains on a positive trajectory, with a confidence indicator of 0.6 percent for the cited quarter.