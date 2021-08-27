(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KUALA LUMPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Malaysia's businesses are more pessimistic towards their business condition in the third quarter of 2021 due to the severe and prolonged COVID-19 pandemic, an official survey showed Thursday.

The Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) said in its Business Tendency Report that the confidence indicator further dipped to minus 21.3 percent in the reference quarter as against minus 3.1 percent in the preceding quarter.

"Within the sectors covered, all sectors anticipate unfavorable business conditions for the third quarter of 2021 in light of severe and prolonged COVID-19 pandemic in this country," it said.

According to DOSM, the confidence indicator of the wholesale and retail trade sector plunged to a negative trajectory with minus 39.4 percent as compared to 5.6 percent in the second quarter of 2021.

Meanwhile, the industry and services sectors indicated more pessimism with confidence indicators dropping to minus 11.0 percent and minus 22.8 percent respectively in the third quarter, from minus 1.5 percent and minus 6.1 percent recorded in the previous quarter.

Concurrently, the construction sector also anticipates their business situation to recede in this reference quarter with minus 45.0 percent as against minus 30.5 percent recorded in the past quarter.