Malaysia's Car Sales In 2023 Set To Surpass 2022

Sumaira FH Published December 15, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Malaysia's car sales in 2023 set to surpass 2022

KUALA LUMPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) -- Malaysia's full year 2023 total industry volume (TIV) is set to surpass last year's all-time high of 720,658 units, the Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA) said Friday.

Malaysia's January to November car sales reached 718,748 units, 11.51 percent higher than 644,534 units a year ago, it said in a statement.

As for November, it said Malaysia posted another robust sale, with a TIV of 71,908 units registered. The result marked the third time this year the monthly TIV has exceeded the 70,000 mark.

Despite car sales being down 4 percent from 74,896 units in the previous month, year on year comparison showed the car sales rose 9.59 percent from 65,617 units a year ago.

