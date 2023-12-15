KUALA LUMPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) -- Malaysia's full year 2023 total industry volume (TIV) is set to surpass last year's all-time high of 720,658 units, the Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA) said Friday.

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec.

15 (Xinhua) -- Malaysia's full year 2023 total industry volume (TIV) is set to surpass last year's all-time high of 720,658 units, the Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA) said Friday.

Malaysia's January to November car sales reached 718,748 units, 11.51 percent higher than 644,534 units a year ago, it said in a statement.

As for November, it said Malaysia posted another robust sale, with a TIV of 71,908 units registered. The result marked the third time this year the monthly TIV has exceeded the 70,000 mark.

Despite car sales being down 4 percent from 74,896 units in the previous month, year on year comparison showed the car sales rose 9.59 percent from 65,617 units a year ago.