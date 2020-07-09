UrduPoint.com
Malaysia's Central Bank Cuts Rate To Record Low

Thu 09th July 2020

KUALA LUMPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ):Malaysian Central Bank on Tuesday cut its Overnight Policy Rate (OPR) by 25 basis points to record low of 1.75 percent to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 outbreak.

The central bank, Bank Negara Malaysia, said in a statement that the ceiling and floor rates of the corridor of the OPR are correspondingly reduced to 2.00 percent and 1.50 percent respectively, following a meeting by its Monetary Policy Committee.

"The reduction in the OPR provides additional policy stimulus to accelerate the pace of economic recovery," it said.

"The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will continue to assess evolving conditions and their implications on the overall outlook for inflation and domestic growth," said the bank.

The bank also said it will continue to utilize its policy levers as appropriate to create enabling conditions for a sustainable economic recovery.

"The impact of COVID-19 on the global economy is severe. Global economic conditions remain weak with global growth projected to be negative for the year.

"Although a trough is expected in the second quarter, broad-based weakness in labor markets and precautionary behavior by households and businesses could affect the recovery going forward," said the central bank.

It also highlighted that several major economies have begun relaxing measures to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to the gradual resumption of economic activity.

