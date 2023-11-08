Open Menu

Malaysia's Construction Sector Work Done Value Soars 9.6 Pct On Year In Q3

Published November 08, 2023



KUALA LUMPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) Malaysia's construction sector work done value soared by 9.6 percent year on year to 33.4 billion Ringgit (7.15 billion U.S. Dollars) in the third quarter, official data showed Wednesday.

The value of work done in the construction sector continued to sustain its positive pace for the sixth quarter, the Department of Statistics Malaysia said in a statement.

It said the third quarter momentum was driven by a double-digit growth in the civil engineering sub-sector, which increased by 17.

1 percent.

A total of 13.5 billion ringgit, or 40.5 percent of the construction work done value, was in civil engineering.

For the first three quarters, the construction work done registered a value of 98 billion ringgit, reflecting a 9 percent increase.

Notably, the positive growth was propelled by the significant contribution of civil engineering activities with a 14.9 percent increase.

