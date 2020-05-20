(@FahadShabbir)

KUALA LUMPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :The number of COVID-19 cases in Malaysia totaled 7,009 after 31 new cases were reported, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said at a press briefing that of the new cases 21 are local transmissions, 10 are imported cases.

Sixty patients were discharged, bringing the total cured to 5,706, or 81.

4 percent of all cases. No new fatalities had been reported, leaving the total at 114 deaths.

Meanwhile, Defense Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob told a separate press conference that 3,212 vehicles attempting to cross state borders to celebrate Eid al-Fitr had been turned back in the past day.

Ismail Sabri reminded the public that interstate travel is only allowed for emergency reasons such as deaths and needed police permission even for such trips.