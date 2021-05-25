Malaysia on Tuesday reported 7,289 new COVID-19 infections in the highest daily spike since the outbreak, bringing the national total to 525,889, the health ministry said

KUALA LUMPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :-- Malaysia on Tuesday reported 7,289 new COVID-19 infections in the highest daily spike since the outbreak, bringing the national total to 525,889, the health ministry said.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that four of the new cases were imported and 7,285 were local transmissions.

Another 60 deaths were also reported, pushing the total deaths to 2,369.

Some 3,789 more patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total cured and discharged to 460,062, or 87.5 percent of all cases.

Of the remaining 63,458 active cases, 726 are being held in intensive care units and 373 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

In a social media post, Noor Hisham said Malaysia's daily COVID-19 new cases are following an exponential trend since April and could trigger a vertical surge.

"We need to prepare for the worst. Please help us to stay at home. Only together we can break the chain of infection," he said.

Separately, Malaysia's Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said the country is set to speed up its vaccination effort as more vaccine supply is expected to arrive from June onward.

Malaysia has administered 2,483,496 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Monday. The government is targeting inoculating at least 80 percent of its adult population in a total population of more than 30 million to achieve herd immunity by early next year.