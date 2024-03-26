Malaysia's Domestic Visitors Up 16.1 Pct On Year In Q4 2023
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 26, 2024 | 01:40 PM
KUALA LUMPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Domestic tourism in Malaysia recorded 54.3 million visitors in the fourth quarter 2023, up 16.1 percent as compared to the same quarter of the previous year, official data showed Tuesday.
The Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) said in a statement that for quarter-on-quarter comparison, the domestic visitors went up 1.6 percent.
In terms of domestic tourism expenditure, it registered 23.8 billion Ringgit (5.04 billion U.S. Dollars), marking year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter increases of 29.
5 percent and 18.5 percent, respectively.
Overall, Malaysia's domestic tourism performance in 2023 recorded 210.9 million visitors, an increase of 22.9 percent as compared to a year ago.
On domestic tourism expenditure, for 2023, it registered 84.9 billion ringgit, up 32.5 percent compared to last year.
However, both statistics were still below pre-pandemic levels (2019) with domestic visitors recorded -11.8 percent and expenditure on domestic tourism fell short by -17.7 percent, respectively. (1 ringgit equals 0.21 U.S. Dollar).
