KUALA LUMPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Malaysia's e-commerce income grew 5.4 percent year-on-year to 289.5 billion Ringgit (62.29 billion U.S. Dollars) in the third quarter, official data showed on Wednesday.

The Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOM) said in a statement that for a quarter-on-quarter comparison, Malaysia's e-commerce income also maintained a positive trend with a 3.

2-percent increase.

It is noted that information and communication technology (ICT) and e-commerce generated an added value of 412.3 billion ringgit in 2022 with a growth of 14.8 percent.