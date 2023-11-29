Open Menu

Malaysia's E-commerce Income Grows 5.4 Pct In Q3

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 29, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Malaysia's e-commerce income grows 5.4 pct in Q3

KUALA LUMPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Malaysia's e-commerce income grew 5.4 percent year-on-year to 289.5 billion Ringgit (62.29 billion U.S. Dollars) in the third quarter, official data showed on Wednesday.

The Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOM) said in a statement that for a quarter-on-quarter comparison, Malaysia's e-commerce income also maintained a positive trend with a 3.

2-percent increase.

It is noted that information and communication technology (ICT) and e-commerce generated an added value of 412.3 billion ringgit in 2022 with a growth of 14.8 percent.

