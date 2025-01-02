Malaysia's Economy To Grow 4.9 Pct In 2025: Think Tank
Faizan Hashmi Published January 02, 2025 | 05:50 PM
KUALA LUMPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Malaysia's economic growth is expected to moderate to 4.9 percent in 2025 from a projected 5.2 percent in 2024, KSI Strategic Institute for Asia Pacific said Thursday.
The think tank said in a report that the growth projection takes into account the counter-reaction from the ongoing domestic policies and the heightened external challenges as the global economy braces for the so-called "Trump 2.0."
Malaysia, being an open economy, will be directly or indirectly affected by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's tariff threats this time, it added.
Still, it said domestic demand will be the main engine of growth.
According to the think tank, 2024 has been a stellar year for the Malaysian economy, thanks to healthy domestic demand, robust investment activities, stronger external demand and a stable political climate.
Meanwhile, the think tank cautioned that the country's Currency, Malaysian Ringgit (MYR), will face a mixed outlook this year, shaped by the global economic environment, domestic growth, and commodity price fluctuations.
"With moderate global growth, stable oil prices, and strong export demand, the MYR could see gradual appreciation," it said.
Its base case scenario suggests the MYR is likely to trade within a range of 4.00 to 4.20 to the US Dollar in 2025.
"If Malaysia's economy performs well and global demand for its exports remains strong, the MYR could appreciate towards the stronger end of this range," it said.
However, it noted geopolitical tensions, higher US interest rates, and domestic inflation could pose challenges for the currency, leading to volatility.
Recent Stories
Emirates College for Advanced Education enhances efforts to empower educators sh ..
Talks between govt, PTI start today in Islamabad
PSX witnesses continued upward trend as 100 Index reaches new all-time high
Sentence given to Khalid Khurshid shows interference in courts: Faisal Chaudhary
Emirates SkyCargo adds Copenhagen to freighter network
UAE condemns attacks in New Orleans, Las Vegas, conveys condolences to US Govern ..
Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announces 'Innovators 2024' competition ..
Abdullah bin Zayed, Paraguay's Foreign Minister discuss enhancing cooperation
Sharjah Ruler receives Consul-General of Kuwait
DAE acquires 83 aircraft, signs 233 lease transactions in 2024
MONIIFY named strategic partner of 1 Billion Followers Summit
19 convicts of May 9 riots pardoned after petitions for clemency: ISPR
More Stories From World
-
Malaysia's economy to grow 4.9 pct in 2025: think tank4 minutes ago
-
China launches emergency response to earthquake in Ningxia5 minutes ago
-
CBA Club Cup final session to kick off in Xi'an in February5 minutes ago
-
New cross-regional computing service hub officially in operation in west China5 minutes ago
-
Number of injuries in Christmas, New Year revelries in Philippines rises to 53415 minutes ago
-
Valencia and Real Madrid kick off La Liga in 202515 minutes ago
-
Cambodia launches campaign to seek "roads without plastic waste"15 minutes ago
-
Sales surge in 2024 for Chinese EV giant BYD25 minutes ago
-
Philippines has over 37,000 new registered nurses in 202425 minutes ago
-
Gaza rescuers say Israeli strikes kill police chief, two dozen others45 minutes ago
-
27 migrants die off Tunisia, 83 rescued, in shipwrecks: civil defence1 hour ago
-
China says 2024 was its hottest year on record1 hour ago