Muhammad Irfan Published March 10, 2023 | 12:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2023) Former Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, who was in office from 2020-2021, was charged with four counts of abuse of power and two counts of money laundering in court on Friday and did not plead guilty, Malaysian media reported.

Muhyiddin has been accused of four counts of abuse of power in the form of receiving funds for the Malaysian United Indigenous Party in exchange for the provision of state orders under the program initiated by his government to assist the business of Malaysian indigenous peoples for a total of 232.

5 million Malaysian Ringgit ($51.5 million), The Star newspaper reported.

The money laundering allegations are related to a sum of 195 million ringgit, the report also said.

Muhyiddin is facing a 20-year imprisonment and a fine of no less than five times the amount of the gratification, if convicted, and a 15-year imprisonment or a fine of no less than five times the amount of laundered money, the report added.

The next court hearing is reportedly scheduled for May 26.

