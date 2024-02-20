Malaysia's Exports Up 8.7 Pct In January
Muhammad Irfan Published February 20, 2024 | 01:00 PM
KUALA LUMPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Malaysia's exports edged up by 8.7 percent year on year to 122.43 billion Ringgit (25.55 billion U.S. Dollars) in January, official data showed Tuesday.
The Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry said in a statement that the export growth was boosted by higher shipments of petroleum products, machinery, equipment and parts, iron and steel products as well as manufactures of metal.
Exports to major trading partners, namely the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the United States, the European Union and Japan, recorded expansion, it said.
Malaysia's trade in the month rebounded with a double-digit expansion of 13.3 percent to 234.73 billion ringgit.
Its imports for the month also increased by 18.8 percent to 112.3 billion ringgit. The country's trade surplus amounted to 10.12 billion ringgit.
In January, exports of manufactured goods, which accounted for 84.7 percent of total exports, improved by 9.3 percent year on year to 103.65 billion ringgit. Almost all manufactured goods recorded double-digit export expansion.
Recent Stories
SIFC approves FBR's proposal for incoming federal govt
Govts formation: PML-N, PPP coordination committees to meet for sixth times toda ..
Electricity prices likely to go up again by Rs7.13 per Unit
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 February 2024
Solangi regrets ‘false & baseless’ claims made by BBC journalist about inter ..
Young Nafay helps Gladiators’ ease past Lahore Qalandars for second consecutiv ..
Glasner replaces Hodgson as Crystal Palace boss
Funeral prayer of Amir Balaj Tipu offered
Crime control first priority of Punjab Police: IGP
CM hosts Australian High Commissioner at PSL match, calls for stronger cricketin ..
Senators table motion seeking redressal for breach of privilege
More Stories From World
-
Economic Watch: Coffee craze in China's "city of the future" brews up entrepreneurial spirit6 minutes ago
-
China, Spain to lift bilateral ties to higher level: Chinese FM6 minutes ago
-
US-Russian woman arrested in Russia for treason6 minutes ago
-
Wind-powered Dutch ship sets sail for greener future16 minutes ago
-
China New Growth: Changing festival traditions reflect vigor, potential of Chinese market16 minutes ago
-
Mongolia sees record snow in 49 years16 minutes ago
-
Crisis-club Napoli replace coach Mazzarri ahead of Barca clash26 minutes ago
-
UK court to hear final Assange appeal against extradition to US35 minutes ago
-
Australia says to build biggest navy since World War II35 minutes ago
-
Messi denies political snub was behind Hong Kong no-show36 minutes ago
-
Brazil-Israel row escalates as Lula declared 'persona non grata'36 minutes ago
-
Crisis-club Napoli replace coach Mazzarri ahead of Barca clash5 hours ago