Malaysia's Flood Accidents Decline To 983 In 2022

Muhammad Irfan Published December 15, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Malaysia's flood accidents decline to 983 in 2022

KUALA LUMPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) The number of flood accidents in Malaysia decreased to 983 in 2022 as compared to 1,057 in 2021, official data showed Friday.

The humid weather caused by La Nina has a direct impact on the environment in 2022, and the annual rainfall in 22 stations showed an increase between 26.0 mm to 1,749.

4 mm, the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the number of victims affected by the disaster (flood, storm, landslide and fire) decreased to 192,707 people in 2022 from 208,643 people in 2021.

The number of road accidents, however, increased by double digits in 2022 after declining for two consecutive years.

The road accidents surged 47.3 percent to 545,585 cases as compared to 370,286 cases in the previous year.

