Malaysia's inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), increased 3.2 percent in December 2021 from a year ago due to a rise in food and fuel prices, official data showed Friday

KUALA LUMPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Malaysia's inflation, as measured by the Consumer price Index (CPI), increased 3.2 percent in December 2021 from a year ago due to a rise in food and fuel prices, official data showed Friday.

The increase also surpassed the average inflation for the period 2011 to 2021, which is 1.9 percent, the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) said in a statement. The CPI was mainly driven by the increases in the food and non-alcoholic beverages group which rose 3.2 percent, as well as the transport group that climbed 9.5 percent.

Meanwhile, housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels group grew 3.4 percent; furnishings, household equipment and routine household maintenance group expanded 2.

7 percent; restaurants and hotels group went up 1.3 percent.

According to DOSM, core inflation, which measures changes in the prices of all goods and services excluding volatile items of fresh food as well as goods controlled by the government, registered an increase of 1.1 percent in December 2021, as compared to the same month of the previous year.

The CPI for the fourth quarter of 2021 also rose 3.2 percent from a year earlier.In terms of quarterly comparison, the CPI increased to 1.2 percent as compared to the third quarter of 2021.On a monthly basis, the CPI increased 0.4 percent as compared to November 2021.