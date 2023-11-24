KUALA LUMPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) Malaysia's inflation increased 1.8 percent in October, the lowest since April 2021 with the index points recorded at 130.9 as against 128.6 in the same month of last year, official data showed Friday.

The Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) said in a statement that the gain in inflation was driven by the lower increases in the food and non-alcoholic beverages group of 3.6 percent.

This was followed by the increase in furnishings, household equipment and routine household maintenance (1.4 percent) and miscellaneous goods and services (2.3 percent).

The monthly headline inflation in October edged up 0.1 percent mainly contributed by restaurants and hotels (0.5 percent), transport (0.2 percent) and health (0.2 percent).