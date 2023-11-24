Open Menu

Malaysia's Inflation Rises 1.8 Pct In October

Sumaira FH Published November 24, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Malaysia's inflation rises 1.8 pct in October

KUALA LUMPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) Malaysia's inflation increased 1.8 percent in October, the lowest since April 2021 with the index points recorded at 130.9 as against 128.6 in the same month of last year, official data showed Friday.

The Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) said in a statement that the gain in inflation was driven by the lower increases in the food and non-alcoholic beverages group of 3.6 percent.

This was followed by the increase in furnishings, household equipment and routine household maintenance (1.4 percent) and miscellaneous goods and services (2.3 percent).

The monthly headline inflation in October edged up 0.1 percent mainly contributed by restaurants and hotels (0.5 percent), transport (0.2 percent) and health (0.2 percent).

Related Topics

Same Malaysia April October

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s Tech Wizards Impressed by vivo V29e 5 ..

Pakistan’s Tech Wizards Impressed by vivo V29e 5G!

15 minutes ago
 Here’s what you need to know about the TikTok Ch ..

Here’s what you need to know about the TikTok Challenges

20 minutes ago
 KSE-100 tops 59,000 points on investor confidence

KSE-100 tops 59,000 points on investor confidence

32 minutes ago
 Caretaker PM emphasizes on educating youth about r ..

Caretaker PM emphasizes on educating youth about rich Islamic history, culture

54 minutes ago
 LHC observes Environment Protection Dept responsib ..

LHC observes Environment Protection Dept responsible for smog

2 hours ago
 Pakistan offers airlift for injured Palestinians f ..

Pakistan offers airlift for injured Palestinians for medical treatment

2 hours ago
Imam-ul-Haq's wedding festivities commence with st ..

Imam-ul-Haq's wedding festivities commence with star-studded Qawali night

4 hours ago
 Nawaz’s most cases baseless, Imran is courts’ ..

Nawaz’s most cases baseless, Imran is courts’ favorite: Bugti

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, Sweden agree to promote bilateral cooper ..

Pakistan, Sweden agree to promote bilateral cooperation

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2023

8 hours ago
 No reason to delay next elections: Senior leader o ..

No reason to delay next elections: Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Is ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From World